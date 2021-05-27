CardiacSense's medical watch was handpicked to remotely monitor vital signs and general medical condition of the Israeli Astronaut's vitals while in space

CAESAREA, Israel, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CardiacSense, a Medtech company and the Israel Aerospace Medicine Institute were selected to send CardiacSense's medical watch to space. The clinically verified medical grade watch enables continuous, long-term, medical grade and comfortable patient monitoring without the need to implant invasive cardiac monitors. CardiacSense is pleased to announce that their medical watch will monitor Eytan Stibbe's vital signs and general health condition during his mission to the international space station.

Stibbe's launch is scheduled for February 2022 as part of the Rakia Project by the Ramon Foundation and in collaboration with the Israel Aerospace Medicine Institute. The Rakia Project is part of the first private mission to space by SpaceX. CardiacSense's medical watch, one of the technological scientific developments that will accompany the mission, will monitor Stibbe's vital signs and general health condition throughout the mission. CardiacSense's medical watch already received the CE Mark and the Israeli Ministry of Health regulatory approval and is expected to be available for commercial use during the upcoming quarter.

"This is a first-of-its-kind project that was made possible by CardiacSense's unique and innovative technology, and in turn, reflects the project managers' confidence in our medical watch and its capabilities," said Eldad Shemesh, Co-founder and CEO of CardiacSense. "We are proud to be a part of this unique and special project and accompany Eytan Stibbe while we write Israeli history in space. This is a voyage to expand the limits of our human and technological abilities and to redefine telehealth, and for CardiacSense, it serves as proof that even the sky isn't the limit."

Dr. Eran Schenker, CMIO of the Israel Aerospace Medicine Institute, said: "In space, many psychological changes occur and affect the human body. Monitoring vital signs using CardiacSense's medical watch allows, for the first time, for a simple and continuous observation of many metrics that will greatly help in understanding the biological processes that astronauts experience while in space."

About CardiacSense

CardiacSense is a Medtech company that has developed CE approved best-in class, wrist-wearable sensor technology with the sensitivity and specificity required for medical diagnosis and monitoring of vital signs, arrhythmias, and chronic disease deterioration. The medical watch integrates proprietary patent-protected sensors and software algorithms to provide continuous measurement of parameters such as core temperature, respiratory rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and heart rate at CE and FDA-mandated accuracies – providing an alternative to costly and, complex invasive devices. This addresses the increasing global demand for remote patient monitoring and tele-health. CardiacSense was founded in 2009 and is headquartered at Caesarea, Israel.

