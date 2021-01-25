Cardinal Dolan offers lessons of hope and courage in new book for Lent

As Christians near the start of the Lenten season and our world responds to the effects of the ongoing pandemic, Cardinal Dolan's I Am With You not only captures this moment in our history but also offers a new appreciation of the journey to Easter with a reminder that with whatever we are facing, Jesus is always with us.

"Jesus has revealed to us that He is always with us, most powerfully when we're so scared, sad, anxious, and alone that we might ask if He's the one in quarantine," writes Cardinal Dolan in the introduction of I Am With You. "I am with you always. What we've learned is that the locked doors of our doubts and trepidations cannot keep Jesus out."

Following the chronological timeline of the first six months of the pandemic, I Am With You addresses the issues and confusion many people faced over the last year, including reflections on faith versus reason, the death of loved ones, and how to celebrate the Mass without being physical present in the sanctuary. While navigating any crisis, pandemic-related or not, I Am With You encourages us all to rediscover the strength of God's Holy Word and recognize God's presence even in our darkest times.

I Am With You is available on the online Loyola Press store, Amazon, and bookstores everywhere.

About Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan

His Eminence Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan was named Archbishop of New York by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009. Previously, he served as the tenth Archbishop of Milwaukee after being named by Pope John Paul II in 2002. Cardinal Dolan is the author of several books, including Called to Be Holy and Doers of the World and the national best seller Who Do You Say I Am?

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring faith-filled content for children and adults and by being people for others.

Follow Loyola Press on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

SOURCE Loyola Press

Related Links

www.loyolapress.com

