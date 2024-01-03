New book by a Papal Missionary of Mercy challenges readers to spend 60 seconds a day with Jesus

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book 60 Seconds for Jesus, Father Jim Sichko challenges readers to take 60 seconds a day to find and experience God's love. Father Jim refers to 60 Seconds with Jesus as a "Do-votional" because it gives readers specific actions they can do to find purpose and possibility.

In 2016, Pope Francis appointed Father Jim to the Missionaries of Mercy, a group of priests specially selected to be what Pope Francis called "heralds of joy and forgiveness." As a travelling Missionary of Mercy, Father Jim frequently makes his way into the news with his generous and often creative gifts and donations to people with needs all over the world.



"In my travels, I find that people are hungry for uplift, for reflection, and for personal growth," stated Father Jim. "I wrote 60 Seconds for Jesus to sustain, challenge, move, and nourish them in their daily lives."



One of the key features of the book is that the weekly reflection and the daily challenges are brief "sound bites" that the reader can fit into even the most hectic schedule.



Father Jim has a massive online social media following, and is a popular speaker known for his "60 Minutes with Jesus" presentations.



60 Seconds for Jesus is available January 9, 2024.

About the Author

Father Jim Sichko is a full-time preacher, evangelist and motivational speaker based in the Diocese of Lexington, KY. In February of 2016, Pope Francis commissioned Father Jim as one of his Papal Missionaries of Mercy of which there are only 1,000 in the world, 100 in the United States.

Father Jim uses real life experiences and ties those experiences into the Gospel message of Jesus Christ. Known for his presentations entitled "60 Minutes for Jesus," each talk is geared for all in a family household with no exceptions.

About Loyola Press

Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring content for children and adults and by being people for others.

Follow Loyola Press on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

60SECONDS WITH JESUS

Jim Sichko

January 9, 2024

Paperback, $17.99

ISBN-13: 978-0-8294-5807-7





SOURCE Loyola Press