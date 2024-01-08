Find Belonging and Spiritual Growth in Austen Ivereigh's Latest Book

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis emphasized teachings aimed at renewing the connections between God and humanity, between humanity and the world, and among fellow humans. In a new book from author, journalist, and speaker Austen Ivereigh, First Belong to God: On Retreat with Pope Francis, Ivereigh offers a framework for readers to heal these relationships and discover peace, well-being, and a sense of belonging.

First Belong to God: On Retreat with Pope Francis is an eight-day retreat based on the abbreviated version of the Spiritual Exercises of Saint Ignatius, uniquely illuminated by ten years of the teachings and writings of Pope Francis. Ivereigh incorporates Scripture as well as articles and notes by Pope Francis that were published prior to his papacy.

"Each of the eight days is designed to facilitate a 'primary encounter' with Jesus as an experience, rather than an idea, one that changes our horizon and opens us to a new imagination of what's possible in our lives and in our world," shares Ivereigh.

First Belong to God is a book that can be used by individuals for spiritual enrichment or as the basis for a private retreat. It can also be used by groups on retreat or in parish discussion groups. Each day of the retreat includes a three-part exercise - contemplate, discern, propose – to encourage reflection and meditation. Ivereigh encourages readers or groups to not rush through the content and to allow room for the Holy Spirit to speak to the heart.

Pope Francis writes, "Austen Ivereigh has done a great service in bringing together the retreat talks I gave many decades ago with my teachings as Pope. In this way, he allows both to illuminate, and be illuminated by, St. Ignatius's Spiritual Exercises."

About the Author
DR. AUSTEN IVEREIGH is a British writer, journalist, and Fellow in Contemporary Church History at Campion Hall, University of Oxford, where he received his Ph.D. He is author of two highly regarded biographies of Pope Francis: The Great Reformer, Francis and the Making of a Radical Pope (2014) and Wounded Shepherd: Pope Francis and His Struggle to Convert the Catholic Church (2019). 

During the coronavirus lockdown in 2020 he collaborated with Pope Francis on his vision for a post-Covid world: Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future. In Conversation with Austen Ivereigh was published by Simon & Schuster in December 2020 and has been published in more than 9 languages.
He writes regularly for The Tablet, America magazine, and Commonweal, and commentates for the BBC. He lives on a farm near Hereford, in the UK, and writes a column for The Tablet on sustainable living and spirituality, called "Wild Faith." He is in demand as a speaker and occasional retreat giver. He tweets as @austeni and has 24,000 followers. His website is austeni.org. 

About Loyola Press
Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring content for children and adults and by being people for others.

FIRST BELONG TO GOD
Austen Ivereigh
January 8, 2024
Paperback, $19.99
ISBN-13: 978-0-8294-5791-9

