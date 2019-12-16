Cardinal Dolan's Annual SiriusXM Christmas Special from New York's Sheen Center for Thought & Culture To Air on December 17

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York will host his annual SiriusXM Christmas special from The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture in New York City. The special edition of the Cardinal's weekly show, Conversation with Cardinal Dolan, will air nationwide on Tuesday, December 17 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm ET on The Catholic Channel on SiriusXM, channel 129 on SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan and his co-host, Father Dave Dwyer, CSP, will be joined by special guests including Emmy and Tony winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth who recently released her album For The Girls, performing ''Do You Hear What I Hear" as well as "When Angels Land" which she wrote for Hallmark's A Christmas Love Story, and Emmy award winning consumer tech expert Katie Linendoll will share her holiday gift guide with listeners.

The event will also feature performances by The New York Tenors, The St. Stephen of Hungary School Choir, and a special appearance from the Radio City Rockettes.

The special will be rebroadcast on SiriusXM several times. The full schedule can be found here: https://www.siriusxm.com/thecatholicchannel. It will also be available on SiriusXM On Demand.

Throughout the year on Conversation with Cardinal Dolan, his Eminence covers important religious issues, gives his perspective on news from around the world, talks to notable names, and takes listener calls and questions about faith.

