Cardinal Group Selects Groove as Preferred Property Technology Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions , a national leader in comprehensive property technology for multifamily and student housing, announced that Cardinal Group has chosen Groove as the Recommended Cardinal Standard Provider for Property Technology and Implementation across its management portfolio.

Cardinal Group, one of the nation's leading property management firms in the student housing sector, manages a portfolio exceeding 115,000 beds nationwide. With Groove as a preferred technology partner, Cardinal Group properties gain access to an unparalleled suite of services that simplify technology integration, reduce costs, and ensure consistent system performance across communities.

"Our partnership with Cardinal Group is built on a shared vision of smarter, more connected communities," said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove Technology Solutions. "By combining our technology expertise with Cardinal's operational excellence, we're helping their properties run more efficiently and enhancing the living experience for every resident."

Groove Technology Solutions stands out as the industry's most comprehensive provider of property technology for multifamily and student housing, offering more than 15 technology solutions that include infrastructure, managed services, access control, security, and smart building systems. Groove partners with 90% of major original equipment managers, or OEMs, and leading hardware manufacturers to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end technology ecosystems.

Through this partnership, Cardinal Group properties benefit from:

Simplified system management through a single-source provider for installation, integration, and support

Cost savings through Groove's extensive partner network and consolidated vendor management

Reduced risk and improved project timelines through Groove's dedicated project planning and implementation expertise

Comprehensive Technology Audits that evaluate existing systems, vendor contracts, and infrastructure, providing clear recommendations and actionable next steps for upgrades

Ongoing customer support for both new installations and existing systems, ensuring continuous optimization and performance

"Groove's ability to assess, plan, and execute complex technology implementations at scale makes them an invaluable partner for Cardinal Group," said Will Conroy, Vice President of Strategy & Offerings at Cardinal Group Companies. "Their national footprint and commitment to customer support align perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class living experiences for our residents."

With thousands of successful property installations nationwide, Groove brings deep expertise, a proven process, and a robust network of preferred hardware partners - all available to Cardinal properties. Groove manages the full lifecycle of each project, including planning, implementation, and ongoing customer support, ensuring consistent quality and reliability across the portfolio.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions—including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all.

We are a dedicated group of tech professionals with deep expertise and a passion for delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. Our team brings practical knowledge and hands-on experience to every project, ensuring we drive results that propel your business forward. Learn more at getgrooven.com .

About Cardinal Group

Cardinal Group is a premier real estate management firm specializing in student and multifamily housing. With a portfolio of more than 115,000 student housing beds and 14,000 conventional multifamily units across the U.S., Cardinal focuses on creating exceptional living experiences through innovative management and operational excellence. Learn more at www.cardinalgroup.com .

