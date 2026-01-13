Cardinal Health Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook and Highlights Strategic Progress During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation

Raising Fiscal 2026 Outlook: Cardinal Health is increasing expectations for fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) 1 to at least $10.00, from its prior guidance range of $9.65 to $9.85

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) today provided an update to its financial outlook for fiscal year 2026 and plans to highlight significant progress with its strategic growth initiatives during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

"Our team's execution against our strategic growth plan continues to deliver meaningful results, and as a demonstration of our confidence and momentum, we are pleased to again raise our expectations for fiscal year 2026," said Jason Hollar, CEO of Cardinal Health.

Raising Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Cardinal Health is raising expectations for fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP diluted EPS to at least $10.00, from its prior guidance range of $9.65 to $9.85. This increased outlook is driven by strong performance and execution across the company's five operating segments. The company will provide further details and updates on its upcoming second quarter earnings call on February 5, 2026.

Accelerating Specialty Growth

Cardinal Health now anticipates over $50 billion of Specialty revenues in fiscal year 2026, which represents a 16% CAGR over three years2. This growth is driven by robust demand across specialty distribution, the expansion of the company's MSO platforms and over 30% anticipated revenue growth in BioPharma Solutions in fiscal 2026.

In BioPharma Solutions, Cardinal Health is highlighting wins by its Sonexus™ Access and Patient Support business. Several leading manufacturer partners have recently selected Sonexus™ for their patient support hub programs, collectively serving over 1 million patients. This includes the transition to Sonexus™ of Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent My Way patient support program, recognized as one of the largest in the industry, and several oncology programs from leading manufacturers.

These successes are a result of Cardinal Health's purposeful investments in product innovation and technology, including its next-generation hub that digitizes and automates the patient support journey.

Successfully Navigating IRA Changes

The company successfully transitioned its manufacturer distribution service agreements for all branded pharmaceutical products impacted by the 2026 Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program changes prior to the January 1st implementation date.

Reflecting its leading value proposition, Cardinal Health expects to continue to be appropriately compensated for its critical role in healthcare of safely, securely and efficiently delivering pharmaceuticals to end customers across the country.

Introducing ContinuCare™ Pathway

In a move to leverage its full portfolio in support of all of its customers, further simplify diabetes supply management and enhance patient access, Cardinal Health's at-Home Solutions business announces the innovative ContinuCare™ Pathway program, enabled by its continued integration of the Advanced Diabetes Supply acquisition.

ContinuCare™ Pathway helps pharmacies and patients navigate complex insurance requirements by providing a unique pharmacy-to-supplier referral pathway for direct-to-patient home delivery of diabetes supplies covered under the medical benefit, such as continuous glucose monitors.

Publix Super Markets Inc., a leading grocery chain and recent Cardinal Health Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions new customer, has now enrolled its entire pharmacy network of nearly 1,400 pharmacies in the program, taking the ContinuCare™ Pathway program to over 11,000 retail and grocery pharmacies.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com and in our Newsroom.

