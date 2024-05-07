Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Increase to Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly dividend, to $0.5056 per share, out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2024.

About Cardinal Health 
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

