Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) board of directors today approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4811 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2020.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company enhances supply chain efficiency for clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions. To combat prescription drug misuse, the Cardinal Health Foundation and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug prevention education and awareness program. The Foundation actively supports an array of other solutions, including efforts to reduce opioid prescribing, promote drug take back and safe disposal and expand collaborative community work.

Cardinal Health is backed by nearly 100 years of experience with operations in nearly 46 countries. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

