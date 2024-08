Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5056 per share out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2024.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contacts

Media: Erich Timmerman, [email protected] and 614.757.8231

Investors: Matt Sims, [email protected] and 614.553.3661

SOURCE Cardinal Health