Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Nov 05, 2024, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5056 per share out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2025.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com and in our Newsroom

