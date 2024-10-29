Cardinal Health celebrates medical product distribution center grand opening in Massachusetts

New facility in Boylston increases U.S. warehouse capacity and expands specialized handling capabilities

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today the grand opening of its new distribution center in Boylston, Massachusetts, supporting its U.S. Medical Products and Distribution business. The facility provides healthcare customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont and Eastern Connecticut with modernized operations and expanded capacity, as well as specialized handling capabilities for products with strict storage requirements, available early 2025. At nearly 317,000 square feet, the new facility has replaced the Cardinal Health Bedford, Massachusetts, distribution center with double the warehouse space and triple the capacity for product storage locations.

"Together with our dedicated operations and Cardinal Health leadership teams, we are happy to celebrate the grand opening of our new facility in Boylston and the positive impact our expanded footprint and unique product handling offerings will have on providers and their patients," said Mike Zatlukal, vice president, East Region Operations. "This larger building situated in an ideal location strengthens our supply chain resiliency, providing a more predictable, timely and stable experience for our New England customers and their growing needs."

Increased distribution center capacity, enhanced operational efficiencies and specialized product handling capabilities – including refrigeration, proper storage for hazardous materials and industry expertise in product transportation regulations – offer customers in the New England market a single source of medical products for their patient care needs.

"Today we celebrate the grand opening of Cardinal Health's state-of-the-art distribution center and significant investment in our region's healthcare infrastructure," said Meghan Kilcoyne, Massachusetts State Representative. "The new facility enhances the company's capacity to meet the increasing needs of healthcare providers across Massachusetts and New England. With a larger building and new location, Cardinal Health is poised to effectively support our dedicated healthcare professionals so they can focus on what truly matters—delivering exceptional patient care in our communities."

Cardinal Health's investment in the new building demonstrates a continued commitment to growing its distribution footprint while driving operational excellence and supply chain resiliency across the care continuum. In 2023, Cardinal Health opened a 310,000-square foot replenishment center in Montgomery, New York, which strengthens on-hand inventory levels and the ability to rapidly restock its distribution network, which now includes the facility in Boylston. Earlier this year, Cardinal Health announced two new distribution centers – in Walton Hills, Ohio, opening in 2025 to support its U.S. Medical Products and Distribution business and in Greenville, South Carolina, now serving its at-Home Solutions business.

