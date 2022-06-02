Cardinal Health continues at-Home Solutions growth with new distribution center in Central Ohio

"We have been committed to helping patients take care of their health at home for decades," said Rob Schlissberg, President, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions. "As a result of the pandemic, the health care industry is experiencing accelerated consumer demand for personalized experiences when it comes to health care at home. Expanding our warehouse footprint optimizes our distribution network and enhances our customer service levels, while positioning us for sustained growth in an area of patient care that continues to evolve."

The 208,144 square-foot building will be the tenth U.S. distribution center for Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions. The new facility will integrate state-of-the art logistics technology, including robotic storage capabilities, conveyance and the Kinaxis® RapidResponse® platform to optimize digital supply chain planning. All technology and automation will work alongside Cardinal Health employees to deliver operational efficiencies as well as enhanced employee and customer experiences, while supporting fluctuations in volume and labor.

Located in Grove City, the distribution center will create approximately 100 new job opportunities for the Ohio Valley market and is estimated to be fully operational in November 2022.

"On behalf of the City of Grove City, it is my pleasure to welcome Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions to our community," said Mayor Richard L. "Ike" Stage. "We look forward to fostering a strong partnership with Cardinal Health and supporting their critical work to help people take care of their health from the comfort of their homes. This latest investment further showcases their commitment to developing this region economically and bringing quality job opportunities to Central Ohio."

The new location joins another recently announced 574,670 square-foot Cardinal Health distribution center, also expected to open later this year in Columbus.

"The Ohio Valley is one of the most densely populated areas of the country and a centrally located region with access to a major interstate highway system – critical to our fast transit needs," said Steve Mason, CEO of the Cardinal Health Medical Segment. "These investments are part of Cardinal Health's commitment to growing our already significant and strategic distribution footprint in Central Ohio and delivering end-to-end products and solutions that advance healthcare and improve lives every day."

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions, a business unit within Cardinal Health, is a market-leading medical supplies provider serving people with chronic and serious health conditions in the United States. Committed to helping customers take care of their health conditions from the comfort of their home, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions services more than 3 million customers per year. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contacts

