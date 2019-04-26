Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions Strengthens Cell and Gene Therapy Offering with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy Collaboration

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing needs of the market, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions has strengthened its cell and gene therapy capability with a coordinated suite of specialty distribution, third-party logistics (3PL) services, and specialty pharmacy dispensing services. As part of this offering, Cardinal Health is announcing a collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy.

PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy, THE Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy®, is the industry's leading, independent national specialty pharmacy. PANTHERx's mission is to transform lives by delivering medical breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions.

Cardinal Health has been delivering services for cell and gene therapies over the past few years using a "buy and bill" model, but identified an opportunity to augment its offering with specialty pharmacy services for manufacturers who require a different reimbursement approach.

"Our current work in cell and gene therapy has helped us recognize that manufacturers want to customize their channel plans for these high-touch products – and that may include using a specialty pharmacy. We are excited about our collaboration with PANTHERx because of their excellent reputation and deep experience with rare diseases. While we coordinate with many specialty pharmacies based on our clients' needs, we believe our relationship with PANTHERx gives us a unique advantage in the market," said Joe DePinto, President of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions.

"PANTHERx's collaboration with Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions in cell and gene therapy is unique and compelling. This relationship produces easier, more successful precision medicine launches, increased speed to therapy, and enhanced outcomes for patients," said Dr. Gordon J. Vanscoy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy. "This alliance with Cardinal Health generates real synergies as a result of our respective best-in-class businesses, a mutual desire to disrupt a fragmented distribution channel, and a shared can-do attitude. I am confident that our collaboration will generate tangible benefits for patients while dramatically simplifying the process for our biopharma partners."

Through its coordinated cell and gene offering, Cardinal Health provides manufacturers of precision medicines with a single source for distribution, 3PL services including order-to-cash management and reimbursement risk coverage through the 3PL title model, and specialty pharmacy dispensing. The company also supports cell and gene therapies with logistics and patient access services.

