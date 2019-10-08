Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2020 on Nov. 7

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release first quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2020 on Nov. 7 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required.

Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available on the Cardinal Health website at ir.cardinalhealth.com until Nov. 6, 2020.

Upcoming investor events

Cardinal Health 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Nov. 6 at 8 a.m. Eastern at the company headquarters in Dublin, Ohio .

at Eastern at the company headquarters in . Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Nov. 12 at 2:25 p.m. Mountain in Scottsdale, Ariz.

