Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air champions apprenticeship as pathway to long-term success in the skilled trades

On National Skilled Trades Day, the established home service company showcases career opportunities in an economically resilient field

STERLING, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Skilled Trades Day on May 6, Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, is spotlighting the critical role apprenticeships play in building the workforce of tomorrow. The company champions hands-on learning opportunities not only to develop confidence and deepen skills, but ultimately to create sustainable, long-term career pathways in essential industries.

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air underscores the importance of apprenticeships in the skilled trades.

As workforce needs evolve, apprenticeships are gaining traction as viable alternatives to traditional four-year degrees. According to national data, registered apprenticeships have increased by more than 77% since 2016, signaling a growing shift toward skills-based training and employment.

"Apprenticeships provide a way to earn while you learn, but the benefits go much deeper," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "Apprentices in the trades have daily opportunities to practice common repairs and installations, to develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills and ultimately to see how their work positively impacts customers."

The demand for skilled trades professionals reinforces the value of this pathway. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for plumbers to grow by 4% and HVAC technicians by 8% by 2034, both outpacing the average growth rate across all professions. This steady demand highlights the long-term stability and opportunity within the field.

"Beyond basic job security, skilled trades careers offer the chance to build something tangible each day," said Fuentes. "At Cardinal, our apprentices gain mentorship and a clear sense of progression in their professional development. We encourage anyone interested in the trades to consider how apprenticing might be a steppingstone toward something meaningful and lasting."

For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of heating and cooling services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air