Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air encourages early preparation as allergy season approaches

Northern Virginia home service experts share timely indoor air quality guidance

STERLING, Va., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, offers residents helpful tips to improve indoor air quality and reduce allergy triggers inside the home.

As allergy season approaches, many homeowners are bracing for an increase in pollen, dust and other airborne irritants.

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air recommends taking proactive steps before allergy season arrives to help homeowners better manage indoor air circulation and comfort.

"It's pretty common for indoor air quality to dip during peak allergy months, especially when pollen levels spike," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "The good news is that a lot of this can be managed with a few simple maintenance steps that help keep the home more comfortable."

According to the CDC, nearly one in three U.S. adults has some form of allergy, and about one in four adults specifically has seasonal allergies that often worsen during peak pollen seasons.

To help homeowners get ahead of allergy season, the trusted home service company recommends:

Replacing air filters regularly , using high-efficiency filters designed to capture pollen, dust and pet dander.

, using high-efficiency filters designed to capture pollen, dust and pet dander. Scheduling seasonal HVAC maintenance to ensure the system is clean and operating at peak performance.

to ensure the system is clean and operating at peak performance. Considering professional duct cleaning to remove accumulated dust and debris that may circulate through the home.

to remove accumulated dust and debris that may circulate through the home. Installing whole-home air purifiers or UV air treatment systems to target airborne contaminants.

systems to target airborne contaminants. Maintaining balanced humidity levels with a whole-home humidifier or dehumidifier to discourage mold growth and reduce sinus irritation.

By addressing these HVAC considerations before allergy season peaks, homeowners can create a healthier indoor environment and reduce common allergy symptoms.

"Homeowners can't control what's happening outside during allergy season, but they can improve the air inside their homes," said Fuentes. "Paying attention to the system and how it's running can help keep you feeling more comfortable all day."

For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of heating and cooling services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air