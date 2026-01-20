Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air shares how HVAC upgrades can lower winter energy bills

The trusted home service company advises homeowners on smart improvements that can lead to peak-season utility savings

STERLING, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With chilly temperatures causing home heating systems to work around the clock, many homeowners have already noticed a spike in utility costs. Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, shares guidance for how investing in an HVAC system upgrade may lower energy expenditure and help homeowners save money during peak heating seasons.

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air shares guidance for how investing in an HVAC system upgrade may lower energy costs during peak heating seasons.

According to The New York Times, home energy costs are anticipated to rise by as much as 9.2% during this winter season, a combination of weather trends and rising fuel costs. This acceleration of pricing has made monthly energy bills a top-of-mind concern for homeowners across the country.

"Having an older or out-of-date system compounds seasonal energy costs," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "That's because antiquated systems must work harder to maintain comfortable inside temperatures, leading to wasted energy and spiking costs."

For homeowners considering energy-efficient system upgrades, there are several routes to consider:

Replacing an outdated furnace with a newer model; ENERGY STAR®-rated furnaces use advanced technology to ensure consistent heating while consuming less fuel.

Installing a smart thermostat, minimizing undue energy waste during periods when the home is unoccupied.

Having ductwork inspected to ensure proper insulation, reducing energy lost to leaks and heat transfer.

"The start of a new year can be an ideal time to invest in a system upgrade," said Fuentes. "An optimized and up-to-date system can ensure comfort and predictable utility costs now and throughout the year to come."

For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of heating and air services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air