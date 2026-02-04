Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air urges emergency plumbing preparation for winter storms

Trusted home service company shares steps to reduce damage during severe cold

STERLING, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter storms across Northern Virginia can bring more than snow and ice. Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, is encouraging homeowners to create an emergency plumbing preparedness plan before severe weather hits.

With prolonged cold weather across Northern Virginia, homeowners are urged to take simple steps to reduce the risk of frozen and burst pipes.
According to Consumer Reports, winter storms frequently lead to frozen and burst pipes, particularly in homes with uninsulated plumbing, when temperatures dip below 20 degrees, conditions Northern Virginia homeowners have experienced repeatedly this winter. It's a reminder that a little preparation can go a long way.

"Extremely cold weather like we've seen across Northern Virginia the past few weeks puts intense stress on household plumbing systems," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "Having a plan in place can help homeowners act quickly, limit damage and avoid costly repairs when temperatures drop."

If the last few weeks of cold weather were any indication, these simple steps can help protect homeowners when the next cold front is in the forecast:

  • Knowing where the main water shutoff valve is located and how to turn it off
  • Insulating exposed pipes in basements, crawl spaces and garages
  • Allowing faucets to drip during extreme cold to relieve pressure in pipes
  • Keeping a plumber's contact information readily available in case of emergency

Homeowners should also prepare for potential power outages. If the heat goes out, pipes are at higher risk of freezing. A slow, steady drip from faucets can help protect plumbing until the power comes back on.

"Winter plumbing emergencies often happen fast," Fuentes said. "Preparation gives homeowners peace of mind and can make the difference between a minor inconvenience and major water damage."

For more information on winter plumbing preparedness or emergency services, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full range of home comfort services. Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a strong commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information is available at www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

