Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air shares advice to keep homes warm this holiday season

Local experts say proactive maintenance can help homeowners avoid costly emergencies and disruptions during family gatherings

STERLING, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, is offering expert tips to help residents prevent heating system breakdowns as the region prepares for winter weather and holiday gatherings.

With homes filling up for seasonal celebrations, heating systems often work harder to keep guests warm and comfortable. Heating system failures are among the most common home emergencies when cold weather arrives, and the added strain of festive activities can increase the likelihood of problems.

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air recommends home heating best practices to help northern Virginia homeowners avoid breakdowns during the upcoming holiday season.

"Hosting guests can put extra stress on heating systems that already manage a heavy workload in cold weather," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "Addressing small issues early helps ensure reliable performance all season long and gives homeowners peace of mind before the cold sets in."

Fuentes recommends that homeowners be proactive and take simple, cost-effective steps to identify potential issues:

Replace air filters – Dirty filters can cause overheating and system failure. Change them every 90 days or monthly with pets or allergies.

– Dirty filters can cause overheating and system failure. Change them every 90 days or monthly with pets or allergies. Clear vents and registers – Keep airflow unobstructed to avoid strain and uneven heating.

– Keep airflow unobstructed to avoid strain and uneven heating. Test detectors – Replace smoke and carbon monoxide units older than 10 years.

– Replace smoke and carbon monoxide units older than 10 years. Schedule preventive maintenance – Seasonal maintenance keeps systems running efficiently and reduces the risk of a mid-celebration breakdown.

"Most heating emergencies we see in winter could have been avoided with a little preventive care," Fuentes said. "Making sure the system is running properly helps avoid the discomfort of sudden outages during family gatherings and ensures warmth for everyone throughout the holidays."

For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

