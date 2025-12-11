Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air shares advice to prevent plumbing disasters this winter

Local experts provide tips to avoid frozen pipes and other issues during cold weather

STERLING, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, is offering expert advice to help residents protect their home from winter damage. As temperatures begin to drop, the risk for plumbing problems increases.

"Low temperatures can affect plumbing systems in ways that are difficult and costly," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "Preparing for cold temperatures early can help prevent issues from occurring and ensure that everything works as it should during this weather."

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air shares expert advice to help residents protect their home from winter damage.

During cold weather, plumbing trouble can become more frequent and severe quickly. Fuentes recommends that homeowners be aware of a few common concerns:

Frozen Pipes – Insulate exposed pipes in attics, basements and crawl spaces. Keep cabinet doors ajar under sinks to allow warm air to circulate. Let faucets drip slightly during extreme cold weather.





– Insulate exposed pipes in attics, basements and crawl spaces. Keep cabinet doors ajar under sinks to allow warm air to circulate. Let faucets drip slightly during extreme cold weather. Septic Tank Trouble – During freezing temperatures, use less water to avoid overloading your septic system. In addition, avoiding parking vehicles over the septic tank. It can cause damage and lead to slow drainage or backups.





– During freezing temperatures, use less water to avoid overloading your septic system. In addition, avoiding parking vehicles over the septic tank. It can cause damage and lead to slow drainage or backups. Water Heater Failure – Consider insulating your water heater tank for better efficiency.





– Consider insulating your water heater tank for better efficiency. Schedule a Plumbing Inspection – A plumbing inspection can help identify hidden leaks, pipe failure, water heater connections and other potential problems

"Most plumbing emergencies we see in the winter could have been avoided with a little preventive care," Fuentes said. "Stay warm, save money and skip the winter plumbing stress."

For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of heating and air services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air