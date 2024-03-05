Cardinality Recognized As a Govtech Rising Star !!

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality was named a 'Rising Star' at the 2024 SLEDIE Awards for Industry Excellence, held at the Beyond the Beltway event by e.Republic in Tysons Corner, VA. Organized by e.Republic, a media, research, and data company, these awards honor companies committed to delivering innovative technology solutions for state, local, and education (SLED) markets.

"We are thrilled to announce the winners of the first annual SLEDIE Awards," said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. "These organizations are at the forefront of marketing and communication in the SLED sector and their efforts are setting the standard for excellence in the industry."

Along with the executive leadership team present at the event, Thiag Loganathan , CEO of Cardinality, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

"We are an innovative challenger to the status quo in SLED IT Implementations, with proof points. This recognition will allow for more GovTech disruptors to be aware of our pre-built solutions and purpose-built platform, to leverage modern technologies and AI to accelerate outcomes fast. Appreciate Dustin Haisler , Cathiliea Robinett , and e.Republic for this recognition. Their role in creating awareness of innovation in GovTech is much needed.", expressed Thiag.

In attendance was Kevin Jones , Cardinality's COO, a GovTech 25 honoree, and NASCIO tech champion. An ex-CIO of the Indiana Department of Child Services, Kevin uses his public sector experience to help more government agencies succeed. For Kevin, the mission is personal - "As a member of the vulnerable population growing up, and a leader who's gone through the challenges of these complex implementations, this is personal for me and most others in our team. We care! I appreciate the recognition, we're just getting started. We are going to change how technology is implemented in government."

Cardinality is focused on implementing AI-enabled Case Management solutions that help government agencies deliver better services to their constituents. Today, Cardinality supports 11 government agencies across 6 states and 13 non-profit organizations. The commitment to leveraging modern technologies such as AI, Automation, Big Data, and Analytics, further Cardinality's mission to drive positive change and improvements in the public sector.

Unlike traditional technology system integrators, who just implement on-prem to cloud transition, Cardinality focuses on and implements a complete solution that not only modernizes but fully empowers HHS missions, programs, people, and communities.

About Cardinality

Cardinality empowers Government agencies to achieve better outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) Case Management Solutions.

Cardinality's focus and dedication are expressed through innovative pre-built solutions, by for-cause data technologists who have experience implementing large, complex, mission-critical systems. With Cardinality, agencies are empowered to provide better services, engage constituents and communities more easily and often, and improve worker and citizen satisfaction.

Cardinality is recognized as a leading GovTech company (2020-2024) and as the AWS State & Local Government Partner of the Year (2022).

