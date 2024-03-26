Cardinality Strengthens its Leadership with Toni Blue, HHS veteran

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai , a data technology company helping government agencies achieve better outcomes through innovative, AI-enabled, pre-built solutions, welcomes Toni Blue , as our new VP of Growth and Strategic Accounts.

Toni joins Cardinality at an exciting time, following the company's 2024 Leadership Kickoff in Maryland in March. This event served as the perfect platform to welcome her along with several other new team members.

As Cardinality continues to grow, Toni's role will be to develop a strong go-to-market strategy that aligns with the company's mission: making a positive difference in people's lives. Her primary focus will be strengthening relationships with strategic accounts and building long-lasting partnerships. A lover of people, Toni deeply cares about creating equitable access to human service programs for vulnerable populations. Beginning her career as a caseworker, she rose to become a leader who has truly impacted lives. Her dedication earned her the prestigious 2021 VDSS Leader of the Year award for her contributions to the Virginia Department of Social Services where she served for more than twenty years.

"At Cardinality, we are mission-focused and we care! Toni echoes our mission and we are excited to have her join us as we march towards the next phase of our organization. Her experience and expertise will be instrumental as we improve our technology to better serve those who need it most.", said Kevin Jones , COO of Cardinality.

Cardinality empowers Government agencies to achieve better outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) Case Management Solutions.

Cardinality's focus and dedication are expressed through innovative pre-built solutions, by for-cause data technologists who have experience implementing large, complex, mission-critical systems. With Cardinality, agencies are empowered to provide better services, engage constituents and communities more easily and often, and improve worker and citizen satisfaction.

Cardinality is recognized as a leading GovTech company (2020-2024) and as the AWS State & Local Government Partner of the Year (2022). Cardinality was recently named a 'Rising Star' at the 2024 SLEDIE Awards for Industry Excellence, held at the Beyond the Beltway event by e.Republic .

