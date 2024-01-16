Cardinality.ai recognized as a GovTech 100 leader for 2024!

The GovTech 100, presented by Government Technology magazine, recognizes the most innovative and impactful 100 companies that deliver innovative technology solutions for state and local government.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai , a government-focused AI SaaS solution provider is proud to be on the GovTech 100 list for 2024. Cardinality has been featured in this list for the fifth consecutive year, substantiating its commitment to continuous innovation in the Govtech industry.

"Appreciate GovTech magazine for highlighting innovative tech companies in the Govtech markets. Their efforts in raising awareness play an important role in improving citizen and government-focused solutions using modern technology." - said Thiag Loganathan , Cardinality's Co-founder and CEO.

The GovTech 100 list provides comprehensive information about each company on the list, including their solutions, target markets, and achievements. It serves as a valuable resource for both government agencies and the broader tech community to help identify innovative solutions and potential partners.

"We're witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector driven by new startups, partnerships, and strategic mergers. The industry's resilience and growth, even while other sectors slowed due to economic conditions, underscores the critical nature of technology's role in solving the most complex government challenges," said Dustin Haisler , Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Government Technology.

Learn more about Cardinality.ai's solutions at: https://cardyai.com/products

About Cardinality.ai

Cardinality empowers Government agencies to achieve better outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS Solutions.

Our focus and dedication are expressed through innovative purpose-built solutions and pre-built by for-cause data technologists who have experience implementing large, complex, mission-critical systems. With Cardinality, agencies are empowered to provide better services, engage constituents and communities more easily and often, and improve worker and citizen satisfaction.

Cardinality is recognized as a leading GovTech company (2020-2024) and as the AWS State & Local Government Partner of the Year (2022).

