CardinalOps Honored as Winner in 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps, the detection posture management company, today announced that the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards have selected the CardinalOps platform as gold winner of the Continuous Detection Posture Management (CDPM) category. Past winners of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards include industry leaders CrowdStrike, Mandiant, Tanium, and Palo Alto Networks.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security, based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.

CardinalOps was recognized for its innovation in providing a Detection Posture Management platform that leverages automation and MITRE ATT&CK to eliminate critical coverage gaps in the SOC.

Focused on helping organizations improve the effectiveness of their existing security stacks and SIEM/XDR solutions — including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, IBM QRadar, SumoLogic, and CrowdStrike LogScale — CardinalOps' cloud-based platform enables organizations to build a proactive, threat-informed defense, based on their business priorities and the APTs and adversary techniques most relevant to their organizations.

"The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize the very best among the cybersecurity industry. We're honored to receive this Gold Winner Award for our innovative technology and vision," said Michael Mumcuoglu, CEO and co-founder at CardinalOps. "This helps validate our team's hard work and dedication to helping organizations mature their existing security controls, reduce operational costs, and validate their readiness to defend against the latest threats."

"We want to congratulate CardinalOps for the recognition as an award winner of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

Most security vendors pitch you on replacing your stack or adding new monitoring tools to it. CardinalOps has a more practical approach. The CardinalOps SaaS platform uses automation and analytics to address some of the biggest complexity headaches organizations have in managing their existing SOC detection solutions and operationalizing MITRE ATT&CK, without requiring them to walk away from the significant investments they've already made in their current stacks.

Our Detection Posture Management platform continuously eliminates hidden detection coverage gaps you may not even know you have, prioritized according to the tactics, techniques, and procedures most relevant to your organization. It provides granular visibility into your current detection posture, with metrics and board-level reporting based on the standard MITRE ATT&CK framework. Setup takes less than an hour because there are no agents to deploy and it easily connects via the native APIs of your SIEM/XDR. What's more, it helps boost your detection engineering team's productivity 10x compared to manual processes. Learn more at cardinalops.com.

