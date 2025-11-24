Cardiologist Alexander Butkevich, MD Now Offers Unique Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Houston area patients can now secure additional time, service and comprehensive cardiology support from their most trusted physician

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Alexander Butkevich, MD, a cardiologist with Cardiology and Transplant Associates in Pearland and Houston, TX, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program, an enhanced service that offers patients greater connectivity, advocacy and support in a challenging healthcare marketplace.

Dr. Butkevich is one of a growing number of specialists in Texas offering the Hybrid Choice, a blended membership model of care through Concierge Choice Physicians. The model is unique because it allows Dr. Butkevich to continue to care for all his patients—both members and nonmembers. The program is designed as simply an option for patients who want more time, enhanced service and medical advocacy. With the Hybrid Choice, Dr. Butkevich is able to provide patients with the highest level of connectivity and the comfort that comes with knowing their trusted doctor is easily within reach.

"As a cardiologist, I see many of my patients on an ongoing basis," says Dr. Butkevich. "This blended approach to concierge care gives much-needed peace of mind to many patients who want to know they will be able to reach me easily or secure a quick appointment when they have a concern. I'm pleased to offer this option and am encouraged by the positive response from patients."

Membership benefits include : same-day/next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer so patients never feel rushed; direct after-hours support via Dr. Butkevich's private cell number; patient advocacy and enhanced coordination with other specialists and health providers; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"Houston is a challenging healthcare marketplace for physicians and patients. With such high demand for services, cardiologists face increasing pressure to see more and more patients. It can be difficult for everyone, says Keith Elgart, CCP's Chief Executive Officer. "CCP's Hybrid Choice works for both doctors and patients. Patients who join get more time and personalized attention from the doctor they know and trust, while physicians—who are often stretched to the breaking point—get to deliver that satisfying style of medicine, without the pressure, and without having to dismiss traditional patients. We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Butkevich and his member patients."

Dr. Butkevich practices at Cardiology and Transplant Associates, located at 12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy., Ste 6106, Pearland, TX 77584 and 6624 Fannin St., Ste 1990, Houston, TX 77030. For more information on Dr. Butkevich's Hybrid Choice cardiology program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About Alexander Butkevich, MD

Dr. Butkevich has been serving patients in Houston and Pearland area since 2006. A Diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine in Cardiovascular Diseases and Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Dr. Butkevich is a specialist in non-interventional and transplant cardiology. His clinical interests and expertise include prevention of cardiovascular disease, focusing on treatment of risk factors, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol as well as detection and management of coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias and peripheral vascular disease. His areas of special expertise include treating patients in need of heart transplant or mechanical circulatory support, such as left ventricular assist devices (LVAD's), heart transplant and LVAD recipients as well as evaluation and management of cardiac conditions in candidates for and recipients of other organ transplants. In addition to clinical medicine, Dr. Butkevich enjoys teaching and used to serve as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Dr. Butkevich completed residency training in internal medicine at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA in 2003 and subsequent fellowship training in cardiology at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston in 2006.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

