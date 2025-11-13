Devora S. Cohen, MD, from Santa Monica Family Physicians, Now Offering the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Leading not-for-profit healthcare organization in Greater Los Angeles allows patients to choose

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Devora S. Cohen, MD, from Santa Monica Family Physicians, is the newest doctor in St. John's Physician Partners (SJPP), part of Providence, to now offer CCP's Hybrid Choice™ program. This enhanced practice experience provides patients with greater connectivity and support from their chosen doctor.

Unlike conventional concierge programs, CCP's Hybrid Choice program is a unique style of membership medicine that works well in large healthcare organizations like SJPP. It allows physicians to provide the highest level of service to just those patients who want it, while continuing to see and care for all of the patients in their network. Patients are able to choose the practice experience they want. No patients are ever turned away, and the physicians continue to accept insurance and Medicare. A portion of the revenue generated from membership fees supports St. John's charitable mission to serve all, especially the most poor and vulnerable.

"My new Concierge Choice program has been working well for me and my patients," said Dr. Cohen. "It's a great option for those who want more time and easier ways to connect. I am pleased to join my colleagues in offering this type of enhanced practice experience. It's a wonderful, more personal way to practice medicine."

The pressure on physicians and healthcare organizations has never been greater. Many providers, hospital networks and medical groups are increasingly turning to membership medicine to meet the needs of patients who want more service and support, while also improving physician satisfaction and generating much-needed revenue. In fact, large medical groups are now the fastest growing market for CCP.

"Healthcare organizations need to find new ways to support their patients and their practices, and membership medicine is an excellent solution," says Keith Elgart, Chief Executive Officer at CCP. "Our clients are able to deliver a type of practice experience that patients want, without any upfront costs or investments. Our programs are also structured so that physicians can meet the needs of traditional patients as well as concierge patients. This is very important to our clients in large medical groups, particularly mission-based organizations like Saint John's. We are happy to welcome Dr. Cohen, and future physicians from SJPP."

Dr. Devora S. Cohen practices at Santa Monica Family Physicians, located at 2701 Ocean Park Blvd., Suite 118, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Her Hybrid Choice program is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

