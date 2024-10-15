CardioOne Partners With DeepScribe to Bring Cardiology-specific Ambient AI to Practices

The collaboration furthers CardioOne's mission to support independent cardiologists with DeepScribe's AI documentation in the exam room

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe, the choice of leading specialty and medical groups for AI clinical documentation, announces a partnership with CardioOne, the care delivery enablement company dedicated to supporting independent cardiologists and cardiology practices. Physicians across the CardioOne network will have access to DeepScribe ambient AI medical scribe technology, recognized by specialty clinicians for its precise understanding of complex care.

DeepScribe AI technology will automatically document key elements of cardiology notes, including cardiology-specific HPI (History of Present Illness) and ICD-10 diagnosis codes. Also included is a cardiac history section summarizing relevant cardiac medical and surgical history, family history, test results, and imaging studies.

Clinicians can be fully present with their patients as DeepScribe ambient AI turns each patient conversation into a complete, accurate note, empowering each medical practice to achieve quality and value-based goals.

"We are thrilled to partner with DeepScribe to provide this essential service to our partner physicians," said Jasen Gundersen, MD, CardioOne CEO and co-founder. "DeepScribe seamlessly improves efficiency and the clinician experience, allowing every provider to focus their time on interacting with their patients."

The initial CardioOne rollout of DeepScribe – at the group Cardiovascular Specialists of New England – had an overwhelmingly positive response: With 100% adoption, clinicians are using DeepScribe in nearly 3 of 4 patient visits, on average.

"It is a privilege to partner with CardioOne, to bring their clinicians documentation that makes their lives easier," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe CEO and co-founder. "Our teams are working with CardioOne physicians to evolve and refine a custom AI model to benefit every cardiologist using DeepScribe."

The CardioOne-DeepScribe partnership underscores a shared, concerted commitment: leveraging technology to help transform care delivery. By integrating DeepScribe's specialized clinical documentation capabilities, CardioOne continues to empower independent cardiologists to become more efficient, remove administrative work, and focus on exceptional patient care.

"In cardiovascular care, as with many specialties, specificity in the patient chart is critical," said Dean Dalili, MD, MHCM, Chief Medical Officer at DeepScribe. "Our custom cardiology AI model produces specific terminology, details, billing codes – while each clinician can customize their notes. This all leads to less time charting, more time with each patient, and a more meaningful note output for care."

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe helps clinicians make the most of every encounter with ambient AI technology that transforms patient conversations into complete, accurate documentation and real-time insights. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe has trained its AI platform on more than five million patient conversations to adapt to the specific needs of each specialty, and manage even the most complex cases. Working closely with clinicians and healthcare industry leaders, DeepScribe delivers custom AI models to ensure greater accuracy, efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit deepscribe.ai.

About CardioOne

Launched in 2023, CardioOne is a cardiology-focused care delivery enablement company that offers technology and administrative support to independent cardiologists moving into the value-based care space. Through its comprehensive technology platform that is uniquely tailored to the specific workflows of cardiologists, CardioOne allows clinicians to focus on delivering high quality patient care while receiving support on the administrative functions within their practices. CardioOne's mission is to ensure that local cardiologists have the necessary tools and support to maintain their independence while also thriving in an increasingly demanding practice environment. For more information, please visit www.cardioone.com .

