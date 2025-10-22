The ambient AI leader for specialty care hits the Top 5 in three of four categories, underscoring its unique abilities to deliver value across the Quadruple Aim

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe , the ambient AI leader for complex medical specialties, has been recognized by KLAS Research in their 2025 Emerging Solutions Top 20, earning Top 5 placements in three "Quadruple Aim" categories: Improving Outcomes, Improving Patient Experience, and Improving Clinician Experience.

The awards, announced live at the HLTH USA 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, illustrate DeepScribe's continued excellence in applying ambient AI to drive measurable impact for specialty care clinicians, patients, and organizations.

DeepScribe Wins Three Awards at 2025 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Event

"This recognition underscores DeepScribe's leadership in ambient AI and impact on clinician experience and operational outcomes," said Mac Boyter, Research Director at KLAS Research. "DeepScribe earned a place in the KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 with a very high overall performance score, fueled by strong grades across product, value, operations, relationship, loyalty, and culture. It reflects their outstanding adoption (100% across core functions) and deep clinician satisfaction."

Achieving measurable value across the Quadruple Aim

The KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 report identifies the breakthrough healthcare technologies best positioned to improve care, reduce costs, and enhance experiences for both patients and clinicians. DeepScribe is one of only three companies to achieve Top 5 rankings in three categories, demonstrating consistent impact across healthcare delivery dimensions.

"We're honored that KLAS continues to recognize the outcomes our partners achieve with DeepScribe," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe founder and CEO. "Knowing that clinicians and healthcare thought leaders see DeepScribe as moving the needle across the Quadruple Aim is both humbling and motivating."

Improving Outcomes: Advancing measurable clinical and operational performance

DeepScribe's Top 5 placement reflects AI documentation quality that translates to better, measurable performance. In an abstract published in the August 2025 Journal of Clinical Pathways , DeepScribe users recorded 16% more diagnoses per visit, and improved capture of comorbidities (+22%) and social determinants of health (+45%) — key metrics in patient and population health outcomes.

Improving Patient Experience: Helping clinicians reconnect with care

In the Patient Experience category, KLAS noted DeepScribe "stands out as the top performer," with an ability to "dramatically reduce documentation time, allowing doctors to be more engaged during visits," noting that the service is "a powerful and tangible improvement to their daily lives."

By reducing the weight of administrative requirements, DeepScribe achieves a defining component of the Quadruple Aim: Helping restore the human connection between clinicians and their patients.

Improving Clinician Experience: Elevating usability and personalization

Evaluators highlighted DeepScribe's "greater emphasis on coding assistance and individual user customization," distinguishing it from other ambient AI solutions and reinforcing its longstanding focus on clinician-centered design.

DeepScribe recently introduced a deeply personalized experience for clinicians. The AI model automatically mirrors each provider's charting style, tone, note preferences, and clinical nuance. The resulting documentation sounds natural, is more accurate, and aligns clinicians' notes with how they practice medicine.

Sustaining leadership through innovation and outcomes

These recognitions follow DeepScribe's 98.8 overall performance score* from KLAS Research's Emerging Company Spotlight earlier this year — an achievement for any vendor across the healthcare technology ecosystem.

In a crowded ambient AI field, these distinctions underscore DeepScribe's focus on solving challenges that matter most to specialty clinicians beyond note documentation. Together, its overall performance score and Top 5 accolades confirm DeepScribe as setting the benchmark for clinically precise, outcomes-driven ambient AI.

"Our work is far from finished," said Ko. "From the beginning, we've consistently seen high levels of adoption and utilization as the key to our customers realizing real value. We work tirelessly each day to make that happen for them and their patients, and we're still learning with every encounter."

Driving the next phase of ambient intelligence in healthcare

With overall adoption rates exceeding 85%, the DeepScribe Ambient Operating System continues to set the standard for complex care organizations, positioning DeepScribe users at the forefront of a new standard of care – with ambient AI an integral component of care delivery.

As healthcare organizations seek proven, scalable AI to improve care delivery, DeepScribe continues to define what ambient intelligence looks like in real-world practice.

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe helps healthcare organizations make the most of every encounter with the Ambient Operating System – AI technology that produces accurate, context-focused documentation, coding intelligence, and real-time clinical insights. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe develops custom AI specifically for complex and chronic care workflows, and is the leading ambient AI solution for oncology : Organizations with DeepScribe see about 40% of all cancer visits in the U.S. DeepScribe's commitment to excellence was recognized in early 2025 with a 98.8* overall performance score by KLAS Research. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit [ deepscribe.ai ].

(*limited data)

DeepScribe media contact

Norm Schrager | [email protected]

978.771.9976

SOURCE DeepScribe