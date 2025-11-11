DeepScribe’s Oncology Momentum Accelerates: Ambient AI Set to Capture 3.1 Million Cancer Care Visits Annually

Adoption of DeepScribe's ambient AI for oncology takes off across community settings, delivering measurable gains in clinician experience and diagnostic specificity

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe, the ambient AI leader for oncology , marked a major milestone with its ambient AI set to document more than three million cancer care visits over the next year. Monthly oncology visit volume captured by DeepScribe has doubled since August and quadrupled since January 2025, underscoring the technology's ease of use, seamless fit within oncology workflows, and value to providers and patients.

Community oncology groups nationwide have made DeepScribe's AI scribe part of their standard of care, with its oncology-specific workflows and note generation, plus direct integration with EMR systems built for oncology, including Ontada's iKnowMed℠ and Flatiron Health's OncoEMR®.

"We started DeepScribe in 2017 with oncologists in mind, to help them bring humanity back to cancer care by taking on their most time-consuming administrative work," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe founder and CEO. "By creating ambient AI focused on the complexities of oncology, we've created a documentation solution that captures care with unmatched precision. That builds the kind of trust that accelerates adoption — over 95% in our latest enterprise deployments — and compounds impact for clinicians, patients, and health systems."

DeepScribe 's rapidly expanding utilization is unlocking greater datasets: rich documentation, more comprehensive coding, and clear visibility into each patient's full illness and needs. Currently, organizations using DeepScribe conduct roughly 40% of all cancer visits in the U.S.

Industry recognition

In October, KLAS Research awarded DeepScribe three Top 5 positions in its 2025 Emerging Solutions Top 20 , in the categories of Improve Outcomes, Improve Clinician Experience, and Improve Patient Experience. This followed a noteworthy KLAS overall performance score of 98.8 out of 100 awarded earlier in the year.

Proven diagnostic impact in oncology

An August 2025 abstract in the Journal of Clinical Pathways measured the impact of DeepScribe's oncology documentation:

16% increase in diagnoses per visit

22% increase in ICD-10 diagnosis code specificity

22% increase in comorbidities captured

45% increase in capture of social determinants of health (SDOH)

These improvements reflect DeepScribe's ability to create more complete, clinically precise notes and support accurate billing and risk adjustment without giving clinicians additional administrative work.

An expanding presence for the future of oncology

DeepScribe's ambient AI now plays an essential role at many of the largest and most respected community oncology organizations including Texas Oncology, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, and dozens of others.

As DeepScribe's near-exponential growth in oncology continues, the company is looking ahead to expand its Ambient Operating System for future oncological use cases: activating clinically structured datasets to surface real-time insights for trial matching, biomarker identification, treatment planning, and value-based care performance.

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe helps healthcare organizations make the most of every encounter with AI technology that produces accurate, context-focused documentation, coding intelligence, and real-time clinical insights. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe develops custom AI specifically for complex and chronic care workflows, and is the leading ambient AI solution for oncology: Organizations with DeepScribe see about 40% of all cancer visits in the U.S. DeepScribe's commitment to excellence has been recognized multiple times in 2025 by KLAS research: First with a 98.8* overall performance score, then with three Top 5 awards in the 2025 Emerging Solutions listings. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit deepscribe.ai.

(*limited data)

