CARD's Dr. Brad Black Wins State Public Health Award

LIBBY, Mont., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Montana Public Health Association recently announced that Dr. Brad Black, Lincoln County Health Officer and former Medical Director of the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD), will be a recipient of their 2021 Career Achievement Award. This award honors a public health professional who has committed 25 years or more to public health. Although the 2021 Montana Public Health Association and Montana Environmental Health Association Annual Conference was scheduled for September this year, it has been rescheduled for April 2022 and the award will be formally presented at that time.

Dr. Black is the Chief Executive Officer at CARD and the Medical Director. He continues to be a leading advocate for healthcare, treatment, and research to benefit those impacted by Libby amphibole asbestos.

Dr. Black was nominated by CARD, yet his achievements span not only his work at CARD in response to the asbestos public health emergency, but also his nearly 40 years as the county health officer. Most recently, he has worked tirelessly to help the county navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and implement measures to protect the health of local residents.

The narrative nominating Dr. Black for this award, in part, highlighted his long-standing commitment to the community. Dr. Black initiated a research program through which CARD collaborates with numerous universities and research institutions world-wide. In addition to co-authoring several journal articles, he has also presented the findings of this research to medical and governmental organizations across the United States and Australia. Dr. Black's expert testimony regarding the pervasive nature of the asbestos contamination in Libby, causing both occupational and environmental exposure in adults and children of community, was instrumental in the 2010 Affordable Care Act including provisions for benefits to those affected by environmental public health emergencies.

"This award comes as a special surprise which left me momentarily speechless," said Dr. Brad Black. "As you know, work in public health usually escapes appreciation by the general public. Many folks in public health are deserving of recognition, so I feel especially honored that MPHA has recognized my efforts on behalf of public health."

"Having lived here for so long serving the community, he knows most of CARD's patients and their families personally," said Tracy McNew, Executive Director for CARD. "His expertise and compassion for those suffering from the effects of Asbestos Related Disease (ARD) have touched the lives of so many in Libby and the surrounding area, while his dogged advocacy for research to better understand ARD due to Libby amphibole asbestos, may one day lead to new medical breakthroughs that will improve the lives of those suffering from this disease."

About CARD:

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

Contact: Tracy McNew, Executive Director

406-293-9274 / [email protected] / www.Libbyasbestos.org

SOURCE Center for Asbestos Related Disease