CardVault by Tom Brady Announces First Flagship Store and 12th Location Coming to San Francisco

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardVault by Tom Brady, the first national retailer dedicated to sports cards, trading cards, and collectibles, today announced San Francisco as the location of its first flagship store and 12th location overall, opening during the biggest weekend in the sports industry.

Rendering of the new CardVault by Tom Brady San Francisco Flagship. Image Credit: Courtesy of CardVault by Tom Brady Seven time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, co-owner of CardVault by Tom Brady.

Spanning more than 2,800 square feet, the San Francisco flagship is the largest store in the CardVault portfolio and is located directly across from Oracle Park, drawing fans, collectors and visitors into a high-energy, immersive retail experience at the center of one of the country's most iconic sports destinations.

"It's great to be home in the Bay Area with an incredible store like this," said Tom Brady, Co-owner of CardVault by Tom Brady. "San Francisco has such a deep sports culture, and opening our first flagship here—especially as our 12th store—makes this moment even more meaningful. This location really captures what CardVault is all about: passion for the game, respect for the hobby, and an experience built for fans and collectors of all ages."

Designed as a true destination for collectors of all levels, the flagship store features a curated selection of single cards, sealed boxes, packs, and collectibles from leading brands including Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, and Fanatics Authentic. At the heart of the store is CardVault's iconic vault, displaying a collection of authenticated, autographed, and game-used memorabilia—from jerseys and footballs to rare cards and one-of-one pieces curated specifically for the San Francisco market.

"This is our first true flagship," said Chris Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CardVault by Tom Brady. "With 12 stores spanning 9 states across the nation, CardVault by Tom Brady is now the largest national retailer in the U.S. dedicated to sports cards, memorabilia, and collectibles. Opening in San Francisco during one of the biggest weekends in sports, gives us the perfect stage to showcase the incredible work our team has put into building a truly unique retail platform for collectors and fans."

A grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT, featuring exclusive giveaways including limited-edition CardVault by Tom Brady San Francisco-themed hats for the first 25 customers in line, as well as a chance to win a signed Joe Montana mini helmet. Special guest appearances, live breaks, and in-store events throughout the weekend will welcome fans, collectors, and the local community to experience CardVault's most elevated retail concept to date.

The opening comes as the global sports memorabilia and trading cards market reached an estimated $33 billion in total market size last year, underscoring the continued growth and mainstream momentum of the category. As the first national retailer built solely around this hobby, CardVault by Tom Brady has quickly emerged as the category leader.

CardVault by Tom Brady continues to set the standard in the collectibles landscape, offering an unmatched experience in buying, selling, trading, and grading. The San Francisco flagship will serve as an authorized submission center for PSA, Beckett, and SGC, providing convenient grading submission services for locals and visiting collectors.

The store is located at 761 3rd Street (at King Street) in San Francisco and will be open seven days a week: Sunday - Saturday from 10 am – 7 pm.

