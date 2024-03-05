Care Resource Receives $50,000 from Advance Auto Parts Foundation to Deliver Healthcare Services to Under-Resourced Communities in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Resource has launched a new mobile health unit, made possible by a generous $50,000 donation from the Advance Auto Parts Foundation. Their financial contribution was further matched by a Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) H8F grant to complete the purchase and customization of the unit.

This mobile health unit marks a significant advancement in the health center's mission to expand access to services in under-resourced communities throughout South Florida.

Care Resource hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new mobile health unit. Advance Auto Parts Foundation presented with Community Appreciation Award.

"Every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life, which is why community health is a key pillar for our Advance Auto Parts Foundation. Together, with Care Resource, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families, ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing the vital healthcare they deserve," said Elisabeth Eisleben, President, Advance Auto Parts Foundation.

There are one-hundred and twenty-three census tracts in Broward County that are designated as medically underserved. By traveling throughout these regions, Care Resource aims to improve the health of under-resourced residents. The mobile health program eliminates barriers to healthcare such as geography, transportation, mobility, language, and lack of insurance. The health center is committed to providing essential health care regardless of age, gender, immigration status, religious beliefs, insurance, and financial status.

"With our new mobile health unit, we can now reach at least 2,000 more people annually in underserved areas of Broward County. Many individuals remain unaware of their health status regarding HIV, sexually transmitted infections, hepatitis C, or cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, access to immunization and health education is limited. This contribution will help bridge these gaps and create a healthier, more informed community," said Ron Ledain, Director of Marketing, Health Promotion, and Linkage at Care Resource.

In appreciation of their financial support, Care Resource presented the Advance Auto Parts Foundation with their Community Appreciation Award and recognized them as a new member of the health center's Keystone Society.

By expanding health care services through mobile health units, Care Resource can further provide communities with the right care, at the right time, in the right place.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to address the full healthcare needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations.

About Advance Auto Parts Foundation:

Advance Auto Parts Foundation is the charitable arm of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Its primary areas of funding are community health, veterans' needs and career training programs at community colleges.

SOURCE Care Resource