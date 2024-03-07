Care Resource Receives $9 Million Landmark Gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. announces a significant $9 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott through her charitable organization, Yield Giving. This generous unsolicited gift stands as an endorsement of the health center's commitment to providing comprehensive primary care, preventive care, treatment, and support services for under-resourced communities in South Florida.

Expressing gratitude for this transformative gift, CEO Rick Siclari stated, "This gift is a testament to Care Resource's ability to tackle some of the community's most pressing challenges that far exceed the resources available in South Florida. These funds will be instrumental in supporting our priorities, fostering the continued growth of our centers and programs. Our focus remains on ensuring equitable care for our uninsured and underinsured patients. With this remarkable gift, we are poised to extend our reach, touching the lives of even more individuals and families, promoting healthcare and mental well-being for all."

Yield Giving, established by MacKenzie Scott in 2022, operates with a team of non-profit advisors representing historically marginalized race, gender, and sexual identity groups. These advisors diligently find and assess organizations making a major impact on various causes. In 2023, the foundation awarded grants to 18 community health centers, showcasing its dedication to fostering positive change on a global scale.

According to Yield Giving's website, MacKenzie Scott recommends these organizations to anyone similarly excited by the idea of empowering leaders that are well-positioned to accelerate progress, tackling sustained challenges.

This landmark gift from MacKenzie Scott and Yield Giving underscores the profound impact that strategic philanthropy can have on healthcare organizations like Care Resource, providing them with the resources needed to make lasting and positive impacts in their communities.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. Care Resource delivers a comprehensive array of accessible and affordable medical services, preventive care, and patient support across all age groups. The Health Resources & Services Administration recognized the health center as a 2023 Gold Health Center Quality Leader, ranking it among the top 10% nationally. For more information, visit CareResource.org.

SOURCE Care Resource