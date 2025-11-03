Care That Fits Your Life: MY DR NOW Opens New Clinic on 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Something new is coming to Tucson's Eastside—healthcare that actually fits in your schedule. MY DR NOW, Arizona's most accessible and fastest-growing family medicine provider, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest clinic at 9484 East 22nd Street, Suite 120, located at the southwest corner of Harrison Road and 22nd Street, across the street from Fry's shopping center. Doors open Monday, November 3rd at 8:00 AM, and the MY DR NOW team can't wait to welcome you in.

This new clinic is designed with busy families, professionals, and students in mind—people who don't have time to wait weeks for an appointment or sit for hours in a waiting room to see a doctor. Whether you need help managing chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol, want to follow up on lab results or medications, or just need a same-day visit for a cough, sore throat, or annual physical, MY DR NOW makes primary care simple.

Walk in, get seen, and get back to your day — no appointment needed.

"We know how frustrating it can be to find care when you actually need it," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "Our clinics are all about convenience—open every day, with same-day access—so you can take care of your health without the stress."

The new East 22nd Street clinic brings that promise to life—right in your neighborhood. No long drives, no endless waits, and no complicated insurance hoops. Just quality care, on your schedule.

Same day. Every day. MY DR NOW is changing the way Arizona does healthcare.

About MY DR NOW:

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

