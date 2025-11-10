Expanding Healthcare Access for Families: MY DR NOW Opens New Clinic at 24th Street & Baseline

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW, Arizona's most accessible and fastest-growing family medicine provider, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest primary care clinic at the southeast corner of 24th Street and Baseline Road in the Walmart Shopping Center. Doors officially open Monday, November 10th, at 8:00 AM, welcoming families, professionals, and residents with a modern approach to everyday healthcare.

Situated near the entrance to South Mountain Village and just minutes from Ahwatukee, the new clinic brings flexible, always-available primary care to an established neighborhood. Its placement within a busy retail corridor makes it easy for patients to stop by while running errands, heading home from work, or accessing nearby schools and community services.

"Our mission is simple: healthcare should be easy and fit into your life, not disrupt it," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "Families in this area deserve a clinic that's open when they need it—somewhere they can walk in without waiting weeks for an appointment—and receive quality, affordable care every single day."

With more than 64 locations across Arizona and growing, MY DR NOW continues to redefine how communities access family medicine. By placing clinics in convenient retail centers and removing the barriers that slow traditional medical offices, MY DR NOW helps patients get care quickly—without the wait times, obstacles, or scheduling frustrations of the old healthcare model.

About MY DR NOW:

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

Media Contact:

Glenn Jones

Business Development

MY DR NOW

(480) 677-8282

[email protected]

SOURCE MY DR NOW