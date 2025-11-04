Your Health, Your Schedule: MY DR NOW Opens in Ahwatukee

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over, Ahwatukee! MY DR NOW, Arizona's most accessible and fastest-growing family medicine provider, is excited to announce the opening of its first-ever clinic in Ahwatukee, located at 4025 East Chandler Boulevard, Suite 42, Phoenix, AZ 85048. Doors officially open Tuesday, November 4th at 8:00 AM, bringing convenient, walk-in healthcare to one of Phoenix's most vibrant and family-oriented communities.

Located at the southeast corner of 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard, right next to Trader Joe's, this new clinic offers the perfect blend of neighborhood convenience and modern medical care. Whether you're managing chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, due for an annual check-up, or need a same-day visit for a cough, sore throat, or minor illness, MY DR NOW makes it easy to get the care you need on your schedule. Stop by, get care, and get back to your day.

"Ahwatukee has always been a close-knit, active community, and we're honored to be part of it," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "Our goal is to make great healthcare easy to reach. That's why we welcome walk-ins, and are open every day, with same-day appointments for the whole family."

With more than 64 clinics across Arizona and counting, MY DR NOW continues to redefine the primary care experience. The new Ahwatukee location reflects MY DR NOW's commitment to bring easy healthcare to everyone by placing clinics in convenient, high-traffic locations where people already live, shop, and work.

About MY DR NOW:

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

Media Contact:

Glenn Jones

Business Development

MY DR NOW

(480) 677-8282

[email protected]

SOURCE MY DR NOW