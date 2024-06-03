CareConnect's AI-Powered Workforce Optimization Platform is a Transformative Addition to the Home Care and Post-Acute Care Industries

Analytics-Driven Optimization with ShiftMatch.AI Predictive Analytics

CareConnect is adding ShiftMatch.AI-powered workforce optimization analytics for Home Care and Post-Acute Care with the newly released ShiftMatch.AI Predictive Analytics. These analytics focus on recruiting, retention, and engagement insights to help Home Care and Post-Acute Care agencies better understand how to optimize workforce costs through targeted intelligence and feed the ShiftMatch.AI engine to maximize shift booking and applicant tracking activities to boost revenue, save money, and decrease time-to-hire. The data ShiftMatch.AI harnesses about work, workers, their desire to work, and when, where and how they operate is a key value driver for the new ShiftMatch.AI Predictive Analytics.

Ensure Smooth Hiring Processes with CareConnect Applicant Tracking 2.0

CareConnect's next-generation Applicant Tracking System (ATS), CareConnect ATS 2.0, is now available. Using ShiftMatch.AI to fuel intelligent workforce hiring decisions and ensure all forms of caregivers have an excellent experience from the moment they contact their agency, CareConnect ATS 2.0 is the next step in the critical journey to getting caregivers working when, where, and how they're needed. We asked what an ideal ATS 2.0 would look like, and our customers answered! New functionality includes upgraded applicant/progress tracking, custom applicant tagging, a candidate review rating system, job postings, referral sources, and recruiter activity/performance reporting. Everything you expect from an industry-leading ATS is encapsulated in the CareConnect ATS 2.0.

Reduce Recruitment Costs by 50% or more with CareConnect RPO 2.0

Worried about the skyrocketing cost of recruiting caregivers of all kinds? The CareConnect Team has over 100 years of combined experience with healthcare recruiting in both the Home Care and Post-Acute Care markets and is excited to announce CareConnect RPO (Recruiting Process Outsourcing) 2.0, which is now integrated with Predictive Analytics and CareConnect ATS 2.0, putting workforce intelligence at the center of this offering. The analytics gathered from recruiting and shift booking feed the ShiftMatch.AI engine, resulting in reduced time-to-hire, reduced recruitment costs (customers are seeing reductions of 50% or more) and, when paired with Shift Booking, an increase in accepted shifts.

Enhanced Integration with CareConnect's Public HL7 FHIR-Compliant APIs

Today, CareConnect is proud to announce the general availability of their public HL7 FHIR-compliant APIs. You will be able to find those publicly available APIs on the CareConnect website in the coming weeks. The release of these APIs will enable integration access with virtually any EMR, EVV, or AMS platform in the full spectrum of healthcare, with a focus on Home Care and Post-Acute Care. This includes homegrown systems to ensure quick and easy access to CareConnect's platform, products, and services, all focused on optimizing your workforce, driving revenue, and reducing costs. In addition, this will enable the expansion of the CareConnect partnership program, bringing new best-of-breed partners to the market to deliver Home Care and Post-Acute Care VALUE, and staying true to CareConnect's corporate culture pillars.

"The team at CareConnect has been working feverishly for almost a year to develop and launch our Caregiver Optimization Platform. CareConnect has the vision of being the 'brains' behind how you recruit, engage, and retain your workforce in Home Care and Post-Acute Care. As the agency and/or provider, you know your caregivers best and always will. We empower you to expand your knowledge about everything that gets a caregiver to apply, take a visit/shift, and keep coming back over and over to provide exceptional patient care, and accelerate your understanding of your workforce through analytics, an AI-powered platform, and products/services that take workforce ops action to a new level," said Matt McGinty, CEO of CareConnect. "We're particularly excited about our APIs" said Andrew Packer, Chief Growth Officer. "Based on feedback from customers, I see this helping us enable enterprise customers that have their own platforms and tools and therefore need us to integrate within that framework vs. solely delivering another app or platform. This is an exciting day for CareConnect," added Packer.

