CareCredit credit card network expands to include 8,500+ Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCredit today announced a strategic partnership with Walgreens that expands CareCredit's network of more than 230,000 healthcare providers and retailers nationwide that accept the CareCredit credit card to include 8,500+ Walgreens® and Duane Reade® stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, providing consumers more locations where they can use the card for their health and wellness needs.

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, helps consumers get the care they want and need by allowing them to pay over time for deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance and out-of-pocket medical expenses like prescriptions. Synchrony has expanded CareCredit acceptance by creating an innovative technical solution for seamlessly processing CareCredit transactions at Walgreens. CareCredit generally enables providers to receive payment for services within two business days of accepting the card for payment, with no financial liability to the provider if the patient delays or defaults on payment.

"Consumers continue to be faced with rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs," said Beto Casellas, president and CEO of CareCredit. "Expanding acceptance of CareCredit to Walgreens and Duane Reade stores provides CareCredit cardholders with more flexibility to manage both unexpected and everyday health and wellness expenses."

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 230,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services.

