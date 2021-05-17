CareCredit Is Now Integrated Into Planet DDS Denticon Practice Management Software

The integration features CareCredit's Quickscreen®, which enables teams to easily identify patients who are pre-approved or that already have an existing CareCredit credit card — even before they visit the office. Knowing who is likely to be approved for CareCredit and who already has a card, can help make the financial conversation easier. Additionally, practices can now process transactions directly from the Patient Account Screen and have them automatically post back to the ledger, helping to save time and minimize human error. Helping patients apply for CareCredit is also easier. When a patient wants to apply, the patient information is automatically transferred to the CareCredit application, so all the team has to do is complete a few fields of information from the patient and click "submit" to receive a credit decision within seconds.

"Providing solutions that can help practices streamline processes, enhance productivity and help patients move forward with care, is imperative — especially in today's environment" said Doug Hammond, SVP & GM of CareCredit. "CareCredit's integration into Denticon practice management software is an important part of our ongoing commitment to respond to the needs of the dental community by giving practices easy access to a financing solution that helps remove barriers to recommended care."

"A direct integration with CareCredit will give our clients' patients additional financing options, opening up opportunities for them to receive needed care that they may have declined otherwise." said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Denticon. "Denticon users will be able to check patients' CareCredit status within Denticon and submit applications to receive an immediate credit decision. We're very excited about what this new partnership will bring to our clients and to their patients."

Practice teams who accept CareCredit and use Denticon practice management software should contact Denticon for a demo of the integration features by calling 800-861-5098 or visiting https://info.planetdds.com/denticon/carecreditintegration. Practices not currently accepting CareCredit but are interested in helping maximize treatment acceptance by becoming a part of the CareCredit network should call 800 859-9975 or visit https://www.carecredit.com/providercenter/ to learn more or enroll.

About CareCredit

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 240,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers. Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony

About Planet DDS

Planet DDS is a solutions company for dental practices. Through its innovative solutions, including cloud-based practice management and imaging software, Planet DDS helps clients improve the efficiency and economics of their dental practices. Planet DDS was the first to the cloud with its top-rated practice management solution, Denticon. Its all-in-one, cloud-based Denticon software is the go-to solution for dental practices of all sizes. Denticon's robust capabilities include patient-facing features, patient communications, analytics, and revenue cycle management. Planet DDS recently acquired Apteryx Imaging, a company with over 20-years of experience providing dental health professionals with advanced diagnostic imaging software. Planet DDS continues to lead in the cloud-software space, now also offering Apteryx XVWeb, a cloud-based imaging software that delivers state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup, and secure data sharing to dentists and oral health specialists. Trusted by both top DSOs and single location offices looking to scale, Planet DDS offers robust, comprehensive solutions for practices of all sizes. Planet DDS has successfully converted thousands of dental practices from legacy desktop software to the cloud. To learn more about Planet DDS and Denticon, visit https://www.planetdds.com/.

CONTACTS:

CareCredit: Michelle Blaya at [email protected]

Planet DDS: David Means at [email protected]

