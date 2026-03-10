Career Reinvention on the Rise: Professionals Return to School Mid-Career as Industries Evolve

GLENDORA, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Pacific University reports that as industries rapidly evolve due to technological innovation, economic disruption, and longer career lifespans, a growing number of working professionals are returning to school mid-career to expand their skills and prepare for leadership roles. Adult learners now represent a significant portion of higher education enrollment, reflecting increasing demand for flexible academic programs designed for individuals balancing careers, families, and professional advancement.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, nearly one-third of all college students in the United States are over the age of 25. As careers stretch longer and industries evolve rapidly due to technology and economic shifts, many professionals are returning to school to gain new skills, transition into leadership roles, or adapt to changing workforce demands.

"We're seeing more professionals return to school not because they want to start over, but because they want to evolve in their careers," said Andrew Shean, Chief Academic Officer at Los Angeles Pacific University. "Programs designed for working adults allow professionals to continue contributing in their fields while preparing for the future."

One of those professionals is physician and surgeon Dr. Gloria Wu, who decided to pursue an MBA after the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically disrupted her medical practice.

When the pandemic reshaped healthcare delivery across the country, Wu experienced the impact firsthand. Nearly overnight, she lost close to 80 percent of her patients.

Rather than waiting for the healthcare landscape to stabilize, Wu began asking a different question: What should the next decade of her career look like?

"I wanted to 'Beyoncé' my career," Wu said, referencing the global artist known for continually reinventing her musical style. "Success is however you define it. For me, success meant preparing for what comes next."

Wu enrolled in the MBA program at Los Angeles Pacific University, choosing to deepen her understanding of healthcare systems, leadership, and emerging technologies shaping modern medicine.

"I felt this might be the third act of my career," Wu said. "If I was going to reinvent myself for the next decade, I needed to embrace change."

A Global Journey Rooted in Adaptability

Wu's path to medicine has long been shaped by resilience and adaptability. Born in Cuba, she grew up speaking Chinese as her first language, Spanish as her second, and English as her third before becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen at age 12.

Throughout her career, Wu built a successful medical practice while navigating multiple cultures, languages, and professional environments — experiences that shaped her perspective on leadership and lifelong learning.

When the pandemic disrupted healthcare systems worldwide, Wu saw an opportunity not only to adapt but also to expand her impact beyond clinical practice.

Expanding Leadership in Healthcare Innovation

While completing her MBA, Wu stepped into leadership roles within emerging healthcare ventures. She served as Chief Medical Officer of a startup and later Chief Operating Officer, gaining hands-on experience in areas such as health data, artificial intelligence, and digital healthcare systems.

"I learned so much about data and innovation in healthcare," Wu said. "It gave me a broader understanding of what medicine in the 21st century can become."

Her academic experience also overlapped with significant leadership responsibilities. During her first year in the program, Wu served as president of a medical society representing nearly 4,900 physicians.

Learning as an Investment in the Future

For Wu, continuing education is also deeply connected to lifelong learning and brain health. She points to research on brain plasticity — the brain's ability to form new neural connections over time — as one of the many reasons she believes education should continue throughout life.

"Education helps your brain grow," Wu said. "It's like Miracle-Gro for your mind."

Today, Wu continues practicing medicine while expanding her work in healthcare leadership and innovation.

Her advice for professionals considering returning to school later in their careers is simple.

"The world will often tell you no," she said. "Focus on yes."

