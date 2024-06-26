Career Satisfaction Has Fewer Workers Planning to Change Jobs Compared to One Year Ago

More than three-quarters of professionals are happy in their current role and report high confidence in their skills and abilities

Employers will need to uplevel their hiring strategies to attract top talent

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite elevated job openings, the Big Stay is not going away, according to new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. In a recent survey, 35% of workers plan to look for a new job in the second half of 2024, down from 49% who had similar plans during the same period last year.

Year-over-year, job search plans have declined across generations: Generation July 2023 June 2024 Gen Z 74 % 44 % Millennials 63 % 45 % Gen X 44 % 26 % Baby Boomers 23 % 13 %

Job Satisfaction is Contributing to the Big Stay

According to the research, 77% of workers say they are generally happy in their role, and 85% report a good work-life balance. The top factors leading to overall job satisfaction include:

Competitive salary with regular merit increases Flexible work location and schedule Fair workloads and job expectations A positive work culture and team dynamic Having a supportive manager

Workers Remain Confident

Research suggests the dip in job search activity is not for lack of worker confidence. Nearly three-quarters of workers (73%) surveyed say they are confident in their professional abilities and have taken steps to increase their value and marketability by learning new skills.

"In the past few years, professionals made career moves to take advantage of the many job openings and improve their personal and professional lives," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "While they are now reporting high job satisfaction levels in their current roles and aren't actively in a job search, many are still taking steps to enhance their skills and ultimately increase their marketability for any future moves they might make."

Job Search Deal-Breakers

With talent scarce, employers should be aware of potential mistakes that could deter potential candidates. Professionals surveyed revealed that they'd lose interest in a position if the organization:

Doesn't list a salary range in the job description (41%)

Requires them to work on-site with no potential for remote work (37%)

Doesn't place an emphasis on company culture (30%)

Prolongs the interview process (28%)

"In the era of the Big Stay, employers need to take into consideration what workers want and come to the table with competitive offers," Fay added. "With skilled talent at a premium and workers feeling satisfied in their current role, employers can't afford to make mistakes that could deter prospective candidates from applying to their open positions."

