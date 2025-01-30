Career Satisfaction on the Rise: Fewer Workers Planning a Job Change in Early 2025

Most professionals are happy in their current role and report high confidence in their skills and abilities

New survey reveals key factors behind worker satisfaction and common hiring pitfalls

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half indicates an uptick in worker satisfaction, influencing job search plans in early 2025. The survey of more than 2,000 U.S. workers found that only 29% of professionals plan to look for a new job in the first six months of the year, down from 35% in July 2024.

Job Search Plans Over Time

Factors Contributing to Career Satisfaction

According to the research, 81% of workers are generally satisfied in their current role. The majority (88%) say their skills and experience align well with their job and most (86%) can maintain a healthy work-life balance. Some additional factors contributing to career satisfaction include having:

A competitive salary with regular merit increases (83%)

Fair workloads and job expectations (77%)

A positive work culture and team dynamic (77%)

"These findings reflect a positive trend in workplace satisfaction and culture but also signal potential hurdles for companies looking to expand their teams," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "With fewer professionals actively seeking new opportunities, employers need to be strategic when it comes to attracting top talent."

Worker Confidence Is High

While job search plans have declined, most workers (95%) are confident in their skills and abilities. Of those, 77% reported learning a new skill in the past 12 months to help improve their value. Separately, 76% said they are confident that they could find a new job if they needed to or were interested.

Younger Workers Are Most Likely to Make a Move

According to the research, Gen Z (40%) and Millennial (35%) workers are the most likely to make a move in the next six months. The top motivators for finding a new job include securing a salary increase, having access to better perks and benefits, and greater flexibility.

Common Hiring Pitfalls

When it comes to hiring, the research also identified key red flags that employers should avoid that may deter workers from applying to open positions:

No salary range in the job description (41%)

Vague or unreasonable job responsibilities, reporting lines and career path (36%)

Learning there has been high employee turnover (35%)

Fay added: "To stand out, employers should be transparent with potential candidates and focus on offering compelling perks and benefits that resonate with today's professionals. Extra vacation time, expanded healthcare options, bonuses or added flexibility can make your company an attractive employer in a crowded market."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in December 2024. It includes responses from more than 2,000 workers 18 years and older in the U.S.

