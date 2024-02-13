Caregiver Opportunities: No Barriers Opens Applications for 2024 Retreats for Family Caregivers

News provided by

No Barriers USA

13 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No Barriers, a leading organization dedicated to providing transformative experiences that shift mindsets, is excited to announce the opening of applications for the 2024 Caregivers Season. This unique program offers enriching experiences designed to expand a family caregiver's community, promote often-overlooked self-care practices, and empower caregivers to live a No Barriers Life.

Continue Reading
2024 No Barriers Caregivers Retreats: Transformative experiences empowering family caregivers. Apply now!
2024 No Barriers Caregivers Retreats: Transformative experiences empowering family caregivers. Apply now!

The No Barriers Caregivers program, tailored for those with a significant personal relationship with and providing assistance for individuals with disabilities, has a proven track record of success. Last year, 77% of participants reported feeling a sense of belonging after the program, compared to just 8% before the program.

"It reminded me that I have a voice," shared a previous Caregiver program participant. "It showed me that I was not alone, helped me to realize my potential, and helped me start to see 'me' again."

The United States is home to an estimated 53 million family caregivers, a number that continues to grow. As such, Barriers recognizes the diversity of caregiving experiences and focuses on providing opportunities that facilitate both rejuvenation and balance.

Experiences for 2024

Hosted at the No Barriers Mountain Campus, nestled in the wilderness of Northern Colorado, the program offers a unique setting for transformative experiences. This year, No Barriers is thrilled to offer both single and multi-day retreats.

Multi-day retreats, typically spanning four days and three nights, provide caregivers with an immersive itinerary conducive to connection and self-discovery. No Barriers covers the costs of lodging, food, and transportation from Denver, ensuring accessibility for participants and Scholarship opportunities are available to help offset the cost of travel to Denver (please contact [email protected] with inquiries). Each retreat is led by a dedicated team of Program Leaders who facilitate activities and support the cohort throughout the journey.

Single-day retreats offer a condensed escape into nature, beginning in the late morning and concluding with a closing campfire in the evening. Held in Northern Colorado, these experiences are ideal for family caregivers residing along the Front Range, greater Denver, Northern Colorado, and Southern Wyoming.

Program Overview

In addition to the in-person experience, the Caregivers program follows a three-phase curriculum:

Phase 1: Participants are introduced to the No Barriers Life framework, laying the groundwork for their journey and fostering connections within the group.
Phase 2: Through experiential learning, participants witness the principles of the No Barriers Life in action, gaining insights into overcoming challenges.
Phase 3: Upon returning home, caregivers implement the lessons learned, applying newfound skills to their daily lives.

How to Apply

Applications for the No Barriers Caregivers program are now open and can be completed through this link. For inquiries or assistance, please reach out to our dedicated Caregivers team at [email protected].

About No Barriers

No Barriers is a non-profit organization based in Colorado, dedicated to providing transformative programs and experiences. Through a three-phase curriculum, No Barriers empowers individuals to overcome adversity and build resilient communities. Learn more about our mission and programs at nobarriersusa.org

SOURCE No Barriers USA

Also from this source

Veteran Opportunities: No Barriers Opens Applications for 2024 Expense-Paid Programming

Veteran Opportunities: No Barriers Opens Applications for 2024 Expense-Paid Programming

No Barriers, an organization dedicated to providing transformative experiences that shift mindsets, is thrilled to announce the opening of the...
"An Evening of No Barriers" Celebrates 20 Years of Impact in Golden, Colorado

"An Evening of No Barriers" Celebrates 20 Years of Impact in Golden, Colorado

On October 26, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM MT, the American Mountaineering Center in Golden, Colorado, will be the venue for a milestone...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.