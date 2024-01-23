Veteran Opportunities: No Barriers Opens Applications for 2024 Expense-Paid Programming

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No Barriers, an organization dedicated to providing transformative experiences that shift mindsets, is thrilled to announce the opening of the application window for the 2024 Warriors Season. This unique Veteran program offers immersive opportunities designed to guide participants to rediscover purpose, identity, community, and the belief that "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way."

No Barriers accepting 2024 applications for expense-paid opportunities, empowering Veterans with disabilities.

If you are a Veteran with a visible or invisible disability or you know a Veteran with a disability, No Barriers is now accepting applications and nominations for 2024 expense-paid opportunities.

Experiences for 2024

This year, No Barriers is excited to offer expense-paid Basecamp and Backcountry experiences!

Basecamp experiences allow Veterans to immerse themselves in multi-day programs at the picturesque No Barriers Mountain Campus nestled in the mountains of Northern Colorado. These experiences serve a wide spectrum of Veterans with varying levels of injury and ability, providing an exhilarating and challenging experience. Warriors Basecamps may feature a day of whitewater rafting, rock climbing, and destination hiking. All these activities, combined with the No Barriers curriculum, campfire conversations, and a healthy disconnect from the outside world, create a truly transformative experience.

Backcountry Expeditions are highly challenging yet highly rewarding Warriors opportunities. Set in the breathtaking landscapes of Colorado and Wyoming's Rocky Mountains, as well as the serene beauty of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, these expeditions span 12-15 miles of wilderness. Far off the beaten path, Veterans are challenged to surpass their limits while fostering teamwork. These 5-7 day expeditions are unique, demanding, and unifying experiences that are sure to make a lifelong impact.

Testimonials

Don't just take our word for it, though. A previous Warriors participant shared, "Not to be overdramatic, but I think this program may have saved my life."

Another Warriors participant shared, "A common thing we as service members miss is the camaraderie that we once shared. Going on this trip connected me to others, and when that happened, I found a happiness and love I thought I had lost and was no longer there."

Additionally, after the 2023 Warriors season, 97% of participants had an increased desire to reach their potential and grow as a person compared to just 64% before the program.

Program Overview

Through Warriors programs, Veterans are empowered to tackle life's obstacles using the structured problem-solving framework of No Barriers. The Warriors Program spans three months, providing an immersive opportunity specifically tailored to enhance the lives of Veterans with disabilities. It introduces Veterans to the No Barriers problem-solving framework, seamlessly blending interactive online components (Phases I and III) with impactful outdoor experiential activities set in awe-inspiring natural wilderness settings (Phase II). These No Barriers Warriors experiences are crafted to challenge Veterans of diverse ability levels, fostering a sense of belonging (Community), aiding in the development of self-identity (Identity), and nurturing a drive to make a positive impact (Purpose).

No Barriers actively encourages Veterans to reflect on their past experiences, acknowledge their present circumstances, and embrace an optimistic outlook toward the future.

How to Apply

If you or someone you know is interested in the 2024 Warriors Season, we encourage you to apply or nominate a Veteran today: Link. For questions or assistance, please contact our dedicated team at [email protected].

Join us in empowering Veterans to overcome life's obstacles and embrace a brighter future.

About No Barriers

No Barriers is a non-profit organization based in Colorado that provides transformative programs and experiences, shifting mindsets, creating belonging, and fostering self-discovery to elevate individuals and their communities. Through a three-phase curriculum, No Barriers leads individuals through a framework so they can embrace the belief that "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way." Learn more about the roadmap to overcoming adversity and building community at nobarriersusa.org.

