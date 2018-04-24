CarePassport Named Leader in Visionary Innovation by Frost & Sullivan for Its Data-Driven Patient Engagement Solution

"CarePassport's innovative mHealth app provides patients a secure, convenient, single point of access to their healthcare information—on any device and at any time," said Dinesh Kumar, industry analyst.

CarePassport has uniquely powered its app with cutting-edge digital technology to ensure that numerous challenges are addressed within the complex scope of healthcare content management, from medical images to multimedia files and laboratory reports. The app's integration framework is a suite of solutions providers can customize for specific use cases. The open-architecture modular design means the app will interface with any third-party system, breaking down data silos.

CarePassport's feature-rich and user-friendly app operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution designed for physicians and patients to view and share consolidated insights from multiple databases, clinical repositories, picture archives and communication systems, mobile apps, and health wearables. It offers multi-modality image viewing and image sharing capabilities while also featuring state-of-the-art patient data privacy and security specifications. Also, patients use the app to find nearby clinics, schedule appointments, electronically file registration forms, and even book transportation.

CarePassport also enables government healthcare agencies, community health centers, and other diverse health systems to access sensitive health data that had previously remained segregated. This helps foster a loyal and engaged patient population while facilitating better-managed interaction with health systems and accountable care organizations, subsequently reducing appointment no-shows or last-minute cancellations. The CarePassport app also aligns with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Triple Aim objectives by giving individuals the mobile tools needed to take greater responsibility for their health.

"The CarePassport app empowers patients while offering an array of impressive capabilities to serve the complex, dynamic needs of healthcare organizations of every category, and is already outpacing many of its competitors in this space," said Kumar.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About CarePassport

CarePassport is a trusted healthcare app for patients to aggregate and access all their medical data, including medical images, lab results, dental records, clinical reports and more from different healthcare providers.

Patients can consolidate their medical records from any healthcare provider, imaging CDs, apple watch, health kit, Fitbit, health forms, CDA Files, JPEG, PDF documents or any self-reported medical records using the native app or CarePassport patient portal. Track your health and access your data anywhere from any device.

