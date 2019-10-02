CarePredict Ranked Among the Most Promising Digital Health Startups in the CB Insights' Digital Health 150 List

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named CarePredict to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms. CarePredict is among the nine companies recognized in the Consumer Health and Wellness category of the Digital Health 150 list.

"Technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

The first annual Digital Health 150 list companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors.

"It is a great honor to be recognized among the 150 most promising digital health companies worldwide," said Satish Movva, CEO & Founder, CarePredict. "As a digital health company in senior care, we are successfully augmenting human observation with continuous machine sensing and learning that allows seniors to age independently, economically, and longer. We are thrilled that the value of our predictive senior care models is being recognized not just by those using our solution but also by investors and healthcare thought leaders."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

CarePredict is the first-to-market with an Artificial Intelligence-powered solution that predicts the probability of health declines in seniors based on changes in their daily activity and behavior patterns. CarePredict won the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation's Accessibility Contest at CES earlier this year and was the only U.S. company to be selected as a finalist for the Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation of the Year in the Technology category.

Quick facts on the 2019 Digital Health 150:

In 2018, these emerging private companies cumulatively raised $5.7B across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with $3B raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19.

across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19. A total of 17 companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list.

or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list. Over 75% of the Digital Health 150 are headquartered outside the United States , including 17 from Asia and 17 from Europe , and 1 from Canada.

, including 17 from and 17 from , and 1 from Canada. Over 850 unique investors have funded the Digital Health 150, with F-Prime Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Google Ventures taking the top three spots as the most active investors.

About CarePredict

CarePredict is the leading AI-based eldercare company focused on preventive senior care. Led by a team of caregivers and healthcare technology veterans, CarePredict's mission is to help family and professional caregivers detect the precursors to conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTI), depression and increased risk of falls well in advance, enabling timely action. CarePredict is delivering actionable insights that engage staff, improve resident comfort, and provide visibility into staff efficiency, in senior group living communities across the U.S. and Japan. CarePredict recently announced the launch of CarePredict @Home, which empowers family caregivers and home care agency caregivers to provide the same proactive care to seniors aging at home.

CarePredict is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Menlo Park, CA. For more information, visit http://www.carepredict.com , email info@carepredict.com.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

