CareSource Announced as the Official Managed Care Partner of the Orange Blossom Classic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange Blossom Classic Committee proudly welcomes CareSource as the Official Managed Care Organization of the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic (OBC). This strategic partnership signifies a shared commitment to promoting the value and influence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) during the storied Orange Blossom Classic Weekend and beyond.

The Orange Blossom Classic, renowned for its rich history and legacy, serves as a platform to educate and inspire communities while showcasing the remarkable achievements of HBCUs. CareSource, a leading managed care organization, shares this vision and is dedicated to fostering educational opportunities that empower individuals to lead healthier lives. This year's event carries a special theme, "The Reunion" and this strategic collaboration showcases our shared commitment to fostering the success and empowerment of HBCU students, alumni, and communities.

"We are delighted to announce CareSource as the Official Managed Care Organization of the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic," said Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee. "This partnership exemplifies our collective mission to highlight the significance of HBCUs and their positive impact on the community. CareSource's commitment to health and education aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are excited to work together to create a memorable event."

Nationally renowned for transforming health care with innovative programs and a family-centered model of care that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care, CareSource recognizes the essential connection between higher education and overall well-being.

"CareSource is proud to further the Orange Blossom Classic's commitment to educating the community on the value and reach of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in South Florida and beyond," said Larry Smart, a leading executive at CareSource and full-time Florida resident. "We understand the impact of higher education on health outcomes and believe that every child has the right to live their best and healthiest life to their fullest potential. We are thrilled to bring continued awareness to the quality and integrity of HBCUs through our support of the Orange Blossom Classic in South Florida and look forward to a great game."

The Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life features a matchup between top-tier teams from HBCUs and is set to captivate fans on Sunday, September 3, at Hard Rock Stadium with a live broadcast at 3 p.m. on ESPN. As the excitement builds, a series of exciting events such as The Stompdown Step Show, Battle of the Bands and more leading up to the big game promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Dubbed as the prelude to the Championship, the winner of the last two games has gone on to represent the SWAC in the prestigious Celebration Bowl. Once again, the stage is set for a historic matchup between two revered teams, the Florida A&M University Rattlers, and the Jackson State University Tigers.

By supporting the Orange Blossom Classic, CareSource aims to raise awareness about the quality and integrity of HBCUs while championing the importance of education in shaping healthier communities.

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

CareSource Florida Co. was formed to offer programs and products in the state of Florida.

