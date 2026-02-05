CareSource Employees Raise More Than $255,000 Through Workplace Giving Program to Support Children and Families

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees of CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, have come together through the organization's annual workplace giving campaign to support causes close to their hearts.

Employees gave more than $255,000 to benefit three nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in communities CareSource serves: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio, Firefly Children and Family Alliance in Indiana, and FOCUS (Families of Children Under Stress) in Georgia.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, CareSource president and CEO Erhardt Preitauer and CareSource employees present a CareSource Workplace Giving check to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio.

This year's campaign focused on three key causes: enhancing children's literacy, providing essential support to children and families in foster care. and empowering children with disabilities through therapeutic and recreational programming.

"The generosity of our employees shows the heart of the people who make CareSource what it is. When we rally behind causes that matter to us and the people we serve every day, that is when real impact can be made," said Ellen Miller, CareSource vice president, community relations and the CareSource Foundation. "CareSource employees' giving reflects our belief as an organization that health care reaches beyond coverage and services to actions that strengthen and support healthier, more resilient communities."

The missions of these organizations closely align with the values that guide the work of CareSource and its employees. From promoting early literacy, to helping families navigate challenges, to creating inclusive opportunities for children with disabilities, these causes reflect the compassion and commitment employees bring to their work.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio provides children across the state with free, age-appropriate books mailed directly to their homes, supporting early learning, school readiness and long-term educational success. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library work aligns with CareSource's commitment to literacy and the impact it has on health outcomes.

Firefly Children and Family Alliance (Indiana) provides foster care and adoption services along with a children's shelter, counseling programs and child abuse prevention advocacy. By supporting children and families through complex challenges, Firefly shares the whole-person, community-based approach CareSource employees work to advance every day.

FOCUS serves families of children with disabilities across Georgia through wraparound support programs and therapeutic and recreational experiences. In partnership with Camp Twin Lakes, FOCUS operates a fully accessible and medically supported camp, helping children build independence and connection while providing respite for caregivers. FOCUS' whole-family commitment to community aligns with CareSource's specialized focus and holistic approach to health.

This annual employee giving campaign encourages employees to come together, lean into the organization's mission, and make a real impact on causes that matter to them. As a cornerstone of CareSource's culture, the program amplifies employee contributions and makes it easy for employees to give back.

