CareSource Promotes Jason Bearden to Regional Market President and Names New Georgia Market President to Support Continued Growth

In his new role, Jason Bearden will oversee operations across Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi, guiding market strategy, growth initiatives and the delivery of high-quality, whole-person care. Bearden previously served as Georgia market president, where his leadership and operational expertise positioned CareSource as a market leader in the state. He will continue to lead from Atlanta, ensuring that Georgia remains a key focus as his strategic role expands.

"Jason has been instrumental in shaping CareSource's success in Georgia over the past nine years," said Scott Markovich, EVP, markets and products, CareSource. "His commitment to serving members and his active community involvement has positioned him to lead this new regional strategy across multiple states. This new role reflects both his leadership and CareSource's ongoing investment in growing our organization to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve."

Stepping into the role of Georgia market president, David Donohue will lead market growth and develop strategies that expand access to care and improve member health outcomes. Donohue brings extensive behavioral health experience and proven leadership from his role as market president in Arkansas, where he implemented innovative programs tailored to the needs of complex populations, including crisis interventions, remote supports and institutional transitions. His experience also includes work with a national community-based provider supporting people with developmental disabilities in Georgia.

"I am pleased to welcome David back to Georgia in this new role," said Bearden. "He has successfully driven growth and innovation in the Arkansas market, and I look forward to working with him to continue CareSource's critically important work in Georgia. His commitment to understanding and addressing members' unique needs will strengthen our ability to provide compassionate, quality care."

With these leaders in place, CareSource is well-positioned for both growth and sustainability across the communities it serves. CareSource remains committed to driving innovation, enhancing member experience and improving health outcomes for its members across the state.

About CareSource Georgia

CareSource is a nonprofit, managed care organization making health care accessible to 430,000 Georgians. The organization offers comprehensive health insurance plans including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare to improve its members' health and well-being. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more, visit us at www.caresource.com/ga/plans/ , or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Adam Summers

Media Relations Specialist

[email protected] 708.549.9572

SOURCE CareSource